Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $206.55

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.91. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $204.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

