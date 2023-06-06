Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $206.55

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMCGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.91. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $204.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

