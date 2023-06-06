Analyzing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) & Its Competitors

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 357 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 334 1385 3579 27 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.67%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -937.31% -316.05% -20.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.54 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $108.66 million -$7.96 million -48.48

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

