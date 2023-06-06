Analyzing SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) & Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SES alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES -1.32% 6.42% 2.85% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES and Kunlun Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.05 billion N/A -$35.83 million ($0.15) -39.80 Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.31 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

SES has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES and Kunlun Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

SES presently has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 51.42%. Given SES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Summary

SES beats Kunlun Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES

(Get Rating)

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The firm serves the aviation, broadcasters, maritime, cruise, and energy industries. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.