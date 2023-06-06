Andrew Coombs Acquires 5,301 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,664.88 ($5,799.20).

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 89.40 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 802.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.20 ($1.44).

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.53) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.