Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.65) to GBX 3,150 ($39.16) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.67) to GBX 3,050 ($37.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,300 ($41.02) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

