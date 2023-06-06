Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Appen from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Appen Stock Performance

APPEF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Appen has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

About Appen

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

