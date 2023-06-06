Apriem Advisors Increases Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

