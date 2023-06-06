Apriem Advisors Invests $201,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

VRSK stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $222.13. 230,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,759. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.28.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.