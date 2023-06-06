Apriem Advisors Sells 848 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. 1,098,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,168. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

