Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.66

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 119746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Argan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

