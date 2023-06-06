Arweave (AR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.67 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00024088 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $216.62 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00415455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00114940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

