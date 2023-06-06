ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.30

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 321120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

