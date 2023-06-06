Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Down 23.4%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,880,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 194,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Athenex Stock Down 23.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.