Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Down 23.4%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,880,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 194,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 426,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

