Atlantic Securities Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $158.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.80. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $158.32 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

