AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) vs. WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head to Head Survey

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $206.09 million 0.64 -$115.99 million ($1.15) -0.77 AudioEye $29.91 million 2.32 -$10.43 million ($0.77) -7.70

Profitability

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WM Technology. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares WM Technology and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -50.74% -29.12% -13.99% AudioEye -28.68% -71.72% -32.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WM Technology and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 5 2 0 2.29 AudioEye 0 0 2 0 3.00

WM Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.29, suggesting a potential upside of 270.75%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.63%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than AudioEye.

Volatility and Risk

WM Technology has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WM Technology beats AudioEye on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AudioEye

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

