Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $229.15 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $229.15 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

