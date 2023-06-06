AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $15.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,739,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,863,893 shares of company stock worth $40,706,639. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

