Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 4.2 %

AYA stock opened at C$9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.25 and a beta of 1.13. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

