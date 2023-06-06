Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.37. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

