Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $129.26 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,089 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $129,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RTX traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. 1,896,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,920. The company has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

