Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $177.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $177,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,906,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

