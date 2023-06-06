Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $114,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. 1,805,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,375. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

