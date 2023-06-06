Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 186,463 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 186,463 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $101,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,508,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. 3,536,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,653. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

