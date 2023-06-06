Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.48

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 73406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

