Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.48

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 73406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
