Bank of America Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $25.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.