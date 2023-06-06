Bank of America Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $25.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

