BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Up 9%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 246,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,122,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 57.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

