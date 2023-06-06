Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.62 and last traded at C$9.71. 106,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 574,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 12.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.9125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

