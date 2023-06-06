Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.54. 14,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 107,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $692.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

