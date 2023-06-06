Beldex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.15 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $241.72 million and $4.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.24 or 0.06954078 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,124,069 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,524,069 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.