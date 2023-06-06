Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.97) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genuit Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.98) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

GEN stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 323.50 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 90,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £806.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,310.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.78. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 472 ($5.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($53,947.04). In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($53,947.04). Also, insider Joe Vorih purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($35,007.46). Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

