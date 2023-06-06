Bessemer Group Inc. Has $145.07 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $145,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 977.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. 99,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

