Bessemer Group Inc. Has $88.84 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $88,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

XOP traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 1,188,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,424. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.