Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $94,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.46. 177,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

