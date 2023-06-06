Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 202,493 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 202,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Aptiv worth $133,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $1,546,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 219,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,321. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.



