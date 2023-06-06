BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of First Capital worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Capital stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

