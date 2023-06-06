BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of C&F Financial worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.27. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

