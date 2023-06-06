BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 37,054 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

