BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 631.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

