BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Northeast Community Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.07% of Northeast Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

NECB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.16%.

In related news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.