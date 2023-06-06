BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 2,091 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,346. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.45.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

