BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 2,396 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth $858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 14,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $134.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCCO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

