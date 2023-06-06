BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 4,221 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial makes up 1.8% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.38% of Primis Financial worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

FRST traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,323 shares of company stock worth $221,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.