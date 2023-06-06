BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 7,078 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. First Financial comprises 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $167,691. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company's stock.

First Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

First Financial Dividend Announcement

THFF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $428.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

