BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp makes up about 2.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 279,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,644 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 476,248 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Insider Activity

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 94,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

