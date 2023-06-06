Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 3.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.96. 31,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 287,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $31,369.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.