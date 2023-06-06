BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 1,733,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,434,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £11.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.23.
BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.
Insider Transactions at BioPharma Credit
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
