Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $23.23 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $25,914.76 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00122870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00051911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020327 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.