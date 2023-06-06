Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Hits $5.27 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $72,060.07 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.09518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.41890337 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $61,084.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.