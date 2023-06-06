BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $936,558.90 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.24 million and $936,558.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003015 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,375 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

