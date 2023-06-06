BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.36 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $507.15 million and $19.36 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002985 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002981 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000053 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $18,780,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

